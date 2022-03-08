SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chloe Lamb was named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the second year in a row.
Lamb scored 17 points as South Dakota won its third-straight championship by outlasting South Dakota State 56-45.
The All-Tournament team featured:
Chloe Lamb, USD
Hannah Sjerven, USD
Myah Selland, SDSU
Paiton Burckhard, SDSU
Naomie Alnatas, KC
The South Dakota women’s basketball team won its third title in a row and fourth all-time by outlasting rivals South Dakota State 56-45 in front of 8,117 fans at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
It was the seventh time the Summit League Tournament women’s title has featured both Division I schools from South Dakota.