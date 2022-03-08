SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chloe Lamb was named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the second year in a row.

Lamb scored 17 points as South Dakota won its third-straight championship by outlasting South Dakota State 56-45.

The All-Tournament team featured:

Chloe Lamb, USD

Hannah Sjerven, USD

Myah Selland, SDSU

Paiton Burckhard, SDSU

Naomie Alnatas, KC

It was the seventh time the Summit League Tournament women’s title has featured both Division I schools from South Dakota. 