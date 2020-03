SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT LEAGUE) – The No. 5 seed had won 19 of the previous 35 meetings against the No. 4 seed in The Summit League quarterfinals, but Oral Roberts narrowed that gap on Sunday with a well-balanced 79-52 win over fifth-seeded Omaha.

Down 6-2 less than three minutes into the game, the Golden Eagles used a 9-0 run to erase that deficit. ORU would push its advantage to 16-9 on the first of six three-point for Max Abmas on the night. His first triple drew a timeout from the Omaha bench with 11:37 left in the first half.