Summit League preview: South Dakota women aim to defend title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota starts its women’s Summit League tournament title defense at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

The second-seeded Coyotes (16-5, 12-2 SL) face No. 7 Oral Roberts (6-14, 4-8 SL) in the quarterfinals.

Bringing a six-game winning streak into the postseason, South Dakota is averaging 74.9 points per game and holding opponents to 59.6 points per game.

Four Coyotes average more than nine points per game. Senior center Hannah Sjerven, the Summit League defensive player of the year, leads the team averaging a double-double with 17.2 points and 10 rebounds per game. Senior Chloe Lamb averages 15.8 points per game and leads the team with 50 3-pointers made this year. Senior Liv Korngable has a team-high 82 assists and averages 14.5 points per game, while freshman Maddie Krull chips in 9 points per game.

Oral Roberts comes into the Summit League Tournament on a 6-game losing streak. The Golden Eagles’ final two regular season games against Western Illinois were canceled for Summit League COVID-19 protocols.

Senior guard Keni Jo Lippe leads Oral Roberts 14.5 points per game, while freshman guard Tierney Coleman is second on the team in scoring with 12 points per game.

The winner will take on the winner of No. 3 North Dakota State/No. 6 Denver in the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Monday.