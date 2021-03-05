Summit League preview: Jackrabbit women seeking 10th tournament title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State’s quest for a 10th women’s Summit League tournament title starts at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Up first for the top-seeded Jackrabbits (21-2, 14-0 SL) is No. 8 Omaha (5-12, 4-8 SL).

Heading into the quarterfinals, SDSU is riding an 18-game winning streak with the team’s last loss coming against Northern Iowa on Dec. 12. The Jackrabbits are averaging 71.7 points per game, while holding opponents to 60.8 points per game.

SDSU will be playing without leading scorer and 2020-21 Summit League player of the year Myah Selland, a former Sanborn Central standout. Selland, a senior, suffered a season-ending injury on Feb. 23. She averaged 19.2 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Senior Tylee Irwin and junior Paiton Burckhard average 13.4 and 13.0 points per game, respectively. Burckhard, a former Aberdeen Central standout, averages 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Mavericks finished the regular season with an 80-75 win over Denver. Omaha averages 63.2 points per game and is led by junior center Elena Pilakouta, senior Claire Killian and junior Josie Filer, who each average more than 10 points per game.

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball championships on the Summit League webpage. You can find stories, live blogs during games, livestreams of post-game news conferences and daily highlights from the action on Heritage Court.

The winner will face the winner of the No. 4 Kansas City/No. 5 Western Illinois in the semifinals at 11:45 a.m. Monday.