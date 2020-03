SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- For the second year in row, there won't be any South Dakota teams in the men's championship of the Summit League Basketball Tournament.

While that was the case in 2019, a South Dakota team has been in the championship six times since from 2009 to 2019. SDSU won it in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018. SDSU joined in 2007 and the University of South Dakota joined in 2011.