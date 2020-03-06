Summit League officials monitoring coronavirus ahead of basketball games this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The coronavirus fears come as thousands of basketball fans are getting ready for the Summit League Championships.

The start of the event is less than two days away.

Inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center, you’ll soon find a sea of college basketball fans.

Right now, final preparations are underway to make sure everything is ready to go for this weekend.

“We’ve got a great staff and they are working real hard behind the scenes. A lot of things that people don’t normally see in the locker rooms or the media areas that we are taking care of and we will be ready to go this weekend for sure,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said.

With people from several states making their way to the tournament, league organizers have been monitoring the coronavirus and already have a plan in place.

“We are putting hand sanitizers in the media room, along press rows, score tables, in the locker rooms. Areas that we hadn’t done before. We are going to sanitize our locker rooms between each game,” Douple said.

Douple say the well-being of student athletes, coaches, staff and fans is taken seriously. That’s why the plan has been put in place.

“We are also recommending, which most all the other conferences are doing, for the post game handshake to do a fist bump or a forearm bump,” Douple said.

Douple says they are also putting up signage on the importance of hand-washing. He recommends if you have flu-like symptoms to stay home.

