Summit League: No better place than Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March Madness begins next week here in Sioux Falls with the Summit League Basketball Championships.

The city has hosted the Summit League tournament for 12 years, this will be the sixth year at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and according to the staff at the Summit League, there’s no better place for it.

From opening tip-off to the final buzzer, there’s nothing that compares in this area to the Summit League Basketball Championships at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

“It’s one of the biggest tournaments, not only in the state but in the Midwest; sell out year in and year out,” Austin Bramely of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority said.

It’s a year-long process to get everything ready for the games; one of the biggest hurdles every year is finding enough volunteers.

“It takes a ton of people to put this thing on, everything from hospitality to ushering; making sure fans know where their seats are at inside the venue, helping with stats, I mean there’s a ton of stuff that goes into it,” Bramley said.

Executives from the Summit League have been impressed at how the entire region gets behind the tournament, providing an electrifying fan base during each session.

“I was at the UND in the Big Sky Conference, so our conference tournament was in Reno, Nevada and it pales in comparison to what I saw last year at the Premier Center,” Summit League Assistant Commissioner for Communications, Ryan Powell said.

All-session passes are already sold out, but fans can still buy individual tickets in what promises to be another exciting tournament.

“It should be rockin’ especially if the two-state schools make a run and NDSU fans travel well, so it should be a good environment if the right teams win,” Bramley said.

“This is kind of the Super Bowl around here and we’re excited to have our name on it,” Powell said.

The games get underway at noon, one week from tomorrow.

