Summit League Day 3 preview: Semifinal Monday features two USD/NDSU clashes; top-seeded SDSU men seek title game appearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day 3 of the Summit League tournament is semifinal Monday.

It’s the third day of game action being played at the Sanford Pentagon and eight teams are looking to advance to Tuesday’s championship round.

No. 8 Omaha vs. No. 5 Western Illinois, 11:45 a.m.

The action starts at 11:45 a.m. with eighth-seeded Omaha (6-12) taking on fifth-seeded Western Illinois (8-15).

The Mavericks have been the story of the tournament so far with Saturday’s shocking 52-40 upset over top-seeded South Dakota State. Omaha’s Josie Filer recorded a double-double against SDSU, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Mariah Murdie led the defensive effort forcing six steals and blocking five shots.

Western Illinois won the closest quarterfinal contest, getting past No. 4 seed Kansas City 60-59 on Sunday. Grace Gilmore scored 22 points, tied for most by any player in the quarterfinal round, to lead the Leathernecks.

No. 2 South Dakota vs. No. 3 North Dakota State, 2:45 p.m.

Defending tournament champion South Dakota will look to extend its winning streak to seven games and make the conference championship for the eighth time in nine attempts when the Coyotes take on North Dakota at 2:45 p.m.

Although pleased with her teams overall effort, USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said there’s still a few things to clean up for Monday’s game.

“Probably the biggest area that we have to work on improving is finding ways to get out to shooters quicker,” Plitzuweit said after Saturday’s win. “Now we have a chance to either play North Dakota State or Denver and both of them shoot the ball really really well.”

South Dakota (17-5) beat the Bison in the final two regular season games, 82-81 and 81-61. NDSU (15-8) had all five starting players score at least eight points and 10 players scored in the team’s largest tournament-win in program history 79-67 over Denver on Sunday.

No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts, 5:45 p.m.

The top-seeded South Dakota State (16-6) men will seek a seventh championship game appearance when the Jackrabbits tip against fourth-seeded Oral Roberts at 5:45 p.m.

SDSU’s Douglas Wilson was the tournament’s second leading scorer with his 25-point performance against Omaha on Saturday. Wilson also recorded a career-high seven assists, as the Jackrabbits had 22 assists in the 84-71 win.

Oral Roberts (14-10) are led by Summit League player of the year Max Abmas, who leads all of Division I in scoring with an average of 24.6 points per game. He had 22 points in the Golden Eagles’ 76-65 win over North Dakota on Sunday.

The two teams split the regular season series in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

No. 2 South Dakota vs. No. 3 North Dakota State, 8:45 p.m.

After picking up its first tournament win since 2018, the South Dakota men (14-10) are aiming for the program’s second-ever tournament championship game appearance. The trio of Stanley Umude, Xavier Fuller and Tasos Kamateros combined for 61 points in the Coyotes’ 86-69 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

North Dakota State (14-11) fended off a late rally from sixth-seeded Kansas City to hold on for a 69-65 quarterfinal win late Sunday night. Senior Rocky Kreuser led NDSU in scoring with 16 points.

The Coyotes and the Bison split the regular season series in Vermillion with USD winning 80-71 in the first game and NDSU winning the second 89-77.

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball championships on the Summit League webpage full of stories, live blogs during games, livestreams of post-game news conferences and daily highlights from the action on Heritage Court.