Summit League Day 2 preview: NDSU in action twice, No. 4 Oral Roberts features men’s player of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After all four South Dakota teams played in games Saturday, Day 2 of the Summit League tournament will feature two games with North Dakota State and the men’s player of the year in action for No. 4 Oral Roberts.

Sunday’s action at the Sanford Pentagon will start with two women’s quarterfinals. Fourth-seeded Kansas City (10-11, 7-8 SL) will take on No. 5 seed Western Illinois (7-15, 6-8 SL) at 11:45 a.m. The Roos and the Leathernecks split the regular season series.

The second game of the day will feature No. 3 seed North Dakota State (14-8, 9-7 SL) against No. 6 seed Denver (8-14, 6-8 SL) at 2:45 p.m. Last year, the seeds were reversed and the Bison pulled off the upset in the opening round.

In men’s action, fourth-seeded Oral Roberts (12-10, 10-5 SL) will tip against No. 5 seed North Dakota (9-16, 8-8 SL) at 5:45 p.m. Summit League player of the year sophomore Max Abmas leads the Golden Eagles, after averaging 27.2 points per game in 15 conference games. The Fighting Hawks, who reached the tournament championship last year as the No. 6 seed, feature the conference’s freshman of the year in point guard Tyree Ihenacho.

The final quarterfinal matchup, scheduled for a late tip at 8:45 p.m., features No. 3 seed North Dakota State (13-11, 11-5 SL) and sixth-seeded Kansas City (11-12, 7-7 SL).

The Bison and the Roos split the regular season meeting at the end of January in Kansas City.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game to lead NDSU, while five Roos average more than 10 points per game for Kansas City.

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball championships on the Summit League webpage. You can find stories, live blogs during games, livestreams of post-game news conferences and daily highlights from the action on Heritage Court.