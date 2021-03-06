Summit League Day 1 preview: Four South Dakota teams in action

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four South Dakota based basketball teams will be in action on Day 1 of the Summit League tournament.

Tip-off for the first game on Heritage Court at the Sanford Pentagon will be at 11:45 a.m. when No. 1 South Dakota State (21-2, 14-0 SL) takes on No. 8 Omaha (5-12, 4-8 SL) in a women’s basketball quarterfinal.

Game 2 will feature second-seeded Coyotes (16-5, 12-2 SL) against No. 7 Oral Roberts (6-14, 4-8 SL) at 2:45 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., the men’s tournament will start with top-seeded SDSU (15-6, 9-3 SL) taking on No. 8 seed Omaha (5-19, 3-11 SL).

The final game of the day is scheduled for a late tip at 8:45 p.m. when the No. 2 Coyotes (13-10, 11-4 SL) face No. 7 Western Illinois (7-14, 5-9 SL).

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball championships on the Summit League webpage. You can find stories, live blogs during games, livestreams of post-game news conferences and daily highlights from the action on Heritage Court.