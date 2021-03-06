Summit League Day 1 preview: Four South Dakota teams in action

Summit League Tournament

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video screen graphic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four South Dakota based basketball teams will be in action on Day 1 of the Summit League tournament. 

Keep up with action at Summit League Championships by visiting our special page.

Tip-off for the first game on Heritage Court at the Sanford Pentagon will be at 11:45 a.m. when No. 1 South Dakota State (21-2, 14-0 SL) takes on No. 8 Omaha (5-12, 4-8 SL) in a women’s basketball quarterfinal. 

Game 2 will feature second-seeded Coyotes (16-5, 12-2 SL) against No. 7 Oral Roberts (6-14, 4-8 SL) at 2:45 p.m. 

At 5:45 p.m., the men’s tournament will start with top-seeded SDSU (15-6, 9-3 SL) taking on No. 8 seed Omaha (5-19, 3-11 SL). 

The final game of the day is scheduled for a late tip at 8:45 p.m. when the No. 2 Coyotes (13-10, 11-4 SL) face No. 7 Western Illinois (7-14, 5-9 SL).

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball championships on the Summit League webpage. You can find stories, live blogs during games, livestreams of post-game news conferences and daily highlights from the action on Heritage Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 