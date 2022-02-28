SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Basketball Championships make their much-anticipated return to the PREMIER Center this weekend.

The Summit League Basketball Championships tip-off Saturday, and there’s work still to be done.

“Practice schedules are going out, welcome gifts are coming together, sponsor gifts, credentials, just all those last minute things that we have to wait until we know how the teams shake out to do, so it’ll be a mad dash to the finish line but games are going to get played and we’re going to crown a champion on both men’s and women’s, so that’s exciting,” Summit League Deputy Commissioner Myndee Kay Larsen said.

The process has been slowed by the women’s regular season going into overtime. USD plays a rescheduled game tonight at Western Illinois and earns a share of the conference championship with a win.

“There’s a lot riding on the game tonight, so that’s always exciting and we wanted to have an integral season, we wanted the season to be played with integrity and everybody to get to determine their own fate,” Larsen said.

On the men’s side, SDSU recently completed the first undefeated conference season in league history.

“You look at the landscape of college basketball, there’s only one other team in the country that ran the table in their conference and that’s Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference,” Powell said.

“It adds a little flavor to the tournament because it makes that target on your back a little bit bigger,” Larsen said.

Myndee Kay Larsen is the league’s Interim Commissioner, while Commissioner Elect Josh Fenton serves as a special consultant. Fenton is currently the commissioner of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and assumes the role of Summit League Commissioner on April 11th.

“He’s in place. He’s very involved and that’s good. We’re getting to know him and he’s getting to know us and he’ll be at the tournament, so I think that it’s been very beneficial to have his involvement to give him a taste of what the Summit League is all about so in April he can be off and running,” Larsen said.

