SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU used a strong second to defeat Omaha, 87-79 and advance to the Summit League Tournament semifinals.

Omaha came out strong in Saturday’s contest. The Mavericks rarely missed in the first half as they were 6-9 (67%) from beyond the arc.

Omaha held a lead for more than eight minutes of the first half and at one point, built a six-point lead.

The Jackrabbits came battling back as they closed the gap and then took a late first half lead.

Baylor Scheierman would get a friendly bounce on a triple to end the first half, giving SDSU a 48-42 lead.

Scheierman gets the friendly bounce for three.



Halftime: @GoJacksMBB 48, Omaha 42 @KELOSports



Mavs shooting 67% from deep. pic.twitter.com/bY80JOBsXU — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 6, 2022

Out of the halftime locker room, the Jackrabbits found their rhythm.

Timeout Omaha: @GoJacksMBB 56, Omaha 44 @KELOSports



It took awhile, but SDSU now up double digits. They're on an 8-2 run. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 6, 2022

SDSU slowly built their lead the entire half, with their biggest lead coming in the final five minutes, when they led by 17.

The Jacks would go on to win 87-79.

SDSU got plenty of help from their bench. The trio of Luke Appel, Matt Mims and Matt Dentlinger combined for 15 second half points off the bench and 25 for the game.

The Jackrabbit scoring depth surrounded two great individual performances from Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman. Wilson scored a team high 22 points, while Scheierman collected 20.

Saturday’s win extends SDSU’s win streak to 19, which is tied with Murray State for the longest active win streak in the NCAA.

SDSU will now play in semifinal Monday. They’ll meet the winner of no. 4 Kansas City and no. 5 USD. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on Monday night.