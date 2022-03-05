SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was never a doubt in this year’s quarterfinal round of the Summit League Tournament, as SDSU cruised past Denver, 86-59.

The Jackrabbits lost in last year’s quarterfinals, though they were without Myah Selland.

SDSU Women

It was apparent on Saturday, that SDSU had their best player in the lineup. Selland scored a game high 26 points on 10-14 shooting (71%).

Denver opened the game with a triple and then SDSU scored the next 16 points of the game.

The Jackrabbits roared to a 25-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

End of 1: @GoJacksWBB 25, Denver 11 @KELOSports



Jacks shooting 53% from the field. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 5, 2022

Top-seeded SDSU continued to roll in the second quarter. While SDSU shot well from beyond the arc, the majority of their success came inside the paint.

HALFTIME: @GoJacksWBB 44, Denver 25 @KELOSports



Myah Selland with a game high 18. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 5, 2022

SDSU outscored Denver, 48-34 in the paint alone. The Jacks shot 50 % from the field.

The second half saw the Jacks expand their lead past 30 points.

SDSU would roll to a 86-59 win over the Pioneers.

State got 59 points from their big three. Selland’s 26 led the way, followed by Paiton Burckhard’s 18 and Tori Nelson’s 15.

The Jackrabbits have now advanced to the Summit League Tournament semifinals. They’ll cross paths with the winner of No. 4 Oral Roberts and No. 5 North Dakota.

SDSU’s semifinal matchup will tip-off on Monday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m.