SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was never easy as the SDSU men and NDSU battled into the final minute of the game, but the Jackrabbits are headed back to the big dance, following a 75-69 win in the Summit League Championship.

It is their first Summit League title since 2018.

The first half saw the Jackrabbits start strong. They jumped out to a 14-4 lead, but NDSU came storming back.

The Bison trailed by seven midway through the first half, but a 7-0 run helped pull NDSU into a 22-22 tie.

7:04 1H: @GoJacksMBB 22, NDSU 22 @KELOSports



Bison on a 7-0 run. Jacks scoreless in the last 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/liwSdvXufl — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2022

The two teams would exchange buckets to make it 24 all and then SDSU rattled off a 9-0 run.

NDSU would score the final four points of the half, but the Jackrabbits would still hold a 33-28 lead.

The first ten minutes of the second half saw a near even contest. SDSU outscored NDSU by just one point, 18-17.

The Jackrabbits continued to dominate in the paint, they had outscored the Bison 36-24 through the first 30 minutes of the game.

The Bison would pull the game even when a 7-0 run knotted the contest at 53 with six and a half minutes to play.

6:30 2H: @GoJacksMBB 53, NDSU 53 @KELOSports



Wilson has three fouls, but he's back in. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2022

Minutes later, NDSU would grab their first lead of the contest when Sam Griesel connected on a triple, giving the Bison a 61-60 lead.

But it didn’t take long for SDSU to regain the lead. Charlie Easley would hit a jumper on one end and then take a charge on the other end. It was a much needed sequence for the Jacks.

SDSU would come up with some clutch buckets in the final few minutes and that helped them earn a 75-69 win over NDSU.

SDSU has now won 21 straight games. It is the longest active win streak in NCAA Division 1.