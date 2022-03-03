SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men took home three of the Summit League Awards including Player, Coach and Sixth Man of the Year.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Baylor Scheierman – SDSU

Coach of the Year: Eric Henderson – SDSU

Sixth Man of the Year – Luke Appel – SDSU

Defensive Player of the Year – Marvin Nesbitt – Kansas City

Newcomer of the Year – Evan Gilyard II – Kansas City

Freshman of the Year – Paul Bruns – North Dakota

South Dakota State sophomore Baylor Scheierman garnered The Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year award Thursday as league officials announced six individual awards, the all-league honorees, the all-newcomer team and the newly created all-defensive team.



Scheierman’s honor means a Jackrabbit has won the league’s top individual award in five of the last six seasons. The Aurora, Neb., native ranked third in League play in scoring with 18.2 ppg and was the only Division I player to lead his conference in rebounding (8.2/g) and assists (4.6). He also led all players with 11 total double-doubles with six of those coming in League action.



The individual and all-league honors are voted on by the League’s 10 head coaches, athletic communication directors and select media members. All of these accolades are based on the player’s performance in Summit League play.

Two other Jackrabbits claimed individual honors as SDSU made history by becoming the first team in the 40-year history of the League to go unbeaten in the regular season. Luke Appel was named the Sixth Man of the Year, while Eric Henderson collected Coach of the Year honors for the second time in three seasons on the job as SDSU finished with an 18-0 League record.



Appel averaged 11.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg and shot 62.5 percent from the field in just over 19 minutes per contest. His 41-point outing off the bench during an overtime win at Oral Roberts (Feb. 26) was the single-game high by a Summit League player this season.

Henderson has guided the Jackrabbits to at least a share of the regular season title in each of his three seasons leading the program. His team enters postseason play with 27 wins, which is just one shy of the program’s single-season record.



Kansas City’s program picked up a pair of individual honors with Evan Gilyard II claiming Newcomer of the Year accolades, while Marvin Nesbitt, Jr., became the second consecutive Roo to win Defensive Player of the Year honors. North Dakota had the Freshman of the Year for the second straight year as well with Paul Bruns earning that award.



Gilyard, who is a graduate student that played previously at New Mexico State, sparked the Roos to tie the program record with 12 league victories this season. He ranked second in League scoring with a 20.6 ppg clip and added four 30-point games during KC’s conference slate.



Nesbitt, Jr., shared the lead with 21 blocks in conference action, averaging 1.2 per game, while also pulling down 7.2 rpg, which was second best among League guards.



Bruns was UND’s leading scorer as a rookie, ranking seventh among League scorers with a 16.5 ppg average. He was tied for second among League players with eight 20-plus point scoring games and was sixth in rebounding at 6.0 rpg. He led League freshmen in both categories.



Scheierman was one of five returning All-League players named to the first team, while Gilyard was the only newcomer to join that group. Scheierman’s Jackrabbit teammate Douglas Wilson earned his third All-League honor and the second first-team mention of his career. Wilson was fifth in the League in scoring (17.4/g).



Oral Roberts junior Max Abmas earned first-team accolades once again after leading the League in scoring for the second straight year. He poured in 24.1 ppg, including a league-best five 30-plus point outings.



Rounding out the first team was a pair of Bison as NDSU seniors Rocky Kreuser (16.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and Sam Griesel (15.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.9 apg) repeated as all-league honorees. Kreuser shared the League lead in rebounding with SDSU’s Scheierman as both totaled 139 boards in 18 games.



The All-League Second Team featured a pair of South Dakota teammates, a pair of Kansas City teammates and Western Illinois junior Trenton Massner. The Coyote backcourt duo of Mason Archambault (15.6 ppg, 93.0 FT%) and Kruz Perrott-Hunt (15.8 ppg, 2.2 apg) both picked up the first all-league honors of their respective careers after leading USD to another double-digit win total in league play.



Nesbitt, Jr., landed on the second team along with fellow graduate student Arkel Lamar (14.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg). Kansas City’s three selections on the first two teams led all programs.



Bruns, Western Illinois forward Luka Barasic (15.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg), Denver guard K.J. Hunt (14.1 ppg, 3.3 apg), South Dakota forward Tasos Kamateros (13.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Oral Roberts sophomore Issac McBride (13.9 ppg), who was the League’s top-scoring reserve, made up the Honorable Mention All-League Team.



Nesbitt, Jr., headlined the newly created All-Defensive Team and was joined on that squad by Massner (2.3 spg, 0.8 bpg), Wilson (0.8 bpg), South Dakota junior Boogie Anderson, and North Dakota State senior Tyree Eady (1.2 spg).



Gilyard, Hunt, Massner, Barisic and South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo (10.6 ppg) earned a spot on the All-Newcomer Team.



Eight of the league’s 10 teams will embark on Sioux Falls this weekend for The Summit League Men’s Basketball Championship. The action starts Saturday at 6 p.m. CT when top-seeded South Dakota State takes on No. 8 seed Omaha at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. All quarterfinal and semifinals games will be televised by Midco Sports and streamed digitally on Midco Sports Plus and ESPN+. Tuesday’s title game will air on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT and be streamed on the Watch ESPN app.



2022 Summit League Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team All-Summit League

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts* (Jr., G)

Evan Gilyard II, Kansas City (Gr., G)

Sam Griesel, North Dakota State* (Sr., G

Rocky Kreuser, North Dakota State* (Sr., F)

Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State*^ (So., G)

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State** (Sr., F)



Second Team All-Summit League

Mason Archambault, South Dakota (Jr., G)

Trenton Massner, Western Illinois (Jr., G)

Marvin Nesbitt, Jr., Kansas City (Gr., G)

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, South Dakota (So., G)

Arkel Lamar, Kansas City (Gr., F)



Honorable Mention All-Summit League

Luka Barisic, Western Illinois (Gr., F)

Paul Bruns, North Dakota (Fr., G)

K.J. Hunt, Denver (Jr., G)

Tasos Kamateros, South Dakota (So., F)

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts (So., G)



^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

*previous all-league selections noted above



All-Defensive Team

Boogie Anderson, South Dakota (Jr., G)

Tyree Eady, North Dakota State, (Sr. G)

Trenton Massner, Western Illinois (Jr., G)

Marvin Nesbitt, Jr., Kansas City (Gr., G)

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State (Sr., F)



All-Newcomer Team

Luka Barisic, Western Illinois (Gr., F)

Evan Gilyard II, Kansas City (Gr., G)

K.J. Hunt, Denver (Jr., G)

Trenton Massner, Western Illinois (Jr., G)

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State (Fr., G)