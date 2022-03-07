SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Make it 20 wins in a row for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team.

Top-seeded SDSU (23-8) continued its winning ways, blitzing fifth-seeded South Dakota from the start and booking a spot in the Summit League Tournament championship for the first time since 2018 with a 83-60 semifinal victory in front of 10,418.

The Jackrabbits, who are tied for the longest winning streak in Division I with Murray State, will take on the winner between No. 2 North Dakota State and No. 3 Oral Roberts at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

“The guys were really locked in, especially on the defensive end. Offensively, I thought we took really good shots in the first half,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

It was all SDSU from the start as the Jackrabbits exploded for three 8-0 runs in the first half, building a 25-point cushion and sending the blue and yellow faithful into multiple frenzies.

Summit League Player of the Year Baylor Scheierman hit a jumper in the final seconds of the first half to give SDSU its largest lead yet. Scheierman finished with 18 points.

“We were definitely locked in and took what they gave us,” Scheierman said. “We took good shots and I think that’s why we shot so well. We’re pretty dangerous.”

Douglas Wilson gave the Coyotes trouble all night. The 6-foot-7 forward finished with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds.

“You can see how good they are offensively. They can get going,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “I felt like we gave effort but they were making tough shots.”

Zeke Mayo tossed in 13 points and dished out three assists.

The Coyotes pulled within six points more than 7 minutes into the contest on a Hunter Goodrick 3-pointer. In less than 4 minutes after that, SDSU had extended the lead to 16-points.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt led South Dakota with 19 points, while Mason Archambault finished with 10 points and Boogie Anderson added eight points.

“Kudos to SDSU, they took it to us earlier and that was the whole game,” Perrott-Hunt said, adding he felt fresh despite playing his second game in as many days.

“The crowd and atmosphere was electric,” Henderson said. “For us defensively, we were pretty locked in in the first half. We were really happy with tonight, but we’re really looking forward to (Tuesday) night.”

South Dakota ends it season at 19-12.

“They’re a great team and coach (Todd) Lee does a really good job with them. They were playing really well. I have nothing but respect for those guys,” Scheierman said about USD.