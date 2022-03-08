SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the fourth time in Summit League Tournament history, the SDSU men will meet NDSU in the championship.

Tuesday’s championship will tip-off at 8 p.m. inside of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

The top-seeded Jackrabbits advanced to the championship with a blowout win over in-state rival USD, 83-60. State earned an 87-79 win in the quarterfinals over Omaha.

The Bison reached their fourth straight title game following a quarterfinal win over Denver and a semifinal win over Oral Roberts. NDSU won both of those games by a combined 40 points.

Men’s Summit League Tournament Updated Bracket

The Jackrabbits and Bison met twice during the regular season, with SDSU earning the sweep by a combined eight points. The Jacks won both games by just four points each.

SDSU 90, NDSU 86 – December 30, 2021

SDSU picked up a narrow 90-86 win over NDSU in Fargo on December 30. A late block and dunk by Douglas Wilson helped the Jacks earn the victory.

Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures including their leading scorer Baylor Scheierman. He tallied 22 points. Luke Appel added 20 points and Douglas Wilson 14. Matt Mims collected 13, while Zeke Mayo scored 11.

Four Bison players finished in double figures. Sam Griesel scored a game high 25 points. Rocky Kreuser added 17, while Grant Nelson scored 15 and Jarius Cook 14.

The two big factors for the Jacks were their dominance off the bench and in the paint.

SDSU outscored NDSU 52-32 in the paint alone. They also scored 33 bench points, to NDSU’s nine.

Those two keys certainly helped State earn a road win over NDSU.

SDSU 80, NDSU 76 – January 29, 2022

The Bison and Jackrabbits second meeting was in Brookings on Saturday, January 29. SDSU earned a narrow 80-76 win.

Similar to their first meeting, Baylor Scheierman led the way as he scored a team high 23 points. Douglas Wilson added 18 points, while Luke Appel collected 14.

NDSU also had three score in double figures, including Rocky Kreuser who scored a game high 25 points. Tyree Eady added 13, while Boden Skunberg collected 12 points.

A couple keys to SDSU’s win were their success in the paint and their second chance points.

The Jackrabbits scored 52 points in the paint, to NDSU’s 40 points.

As for the second chance points, SDSU outscored the Bison 11-1. 11 points isn’t a huge number, but allowing the Bison just one second chance point is impressive.

Tuesday’s Championship

This year’s championship will feature some of the best players in the Summit League.

SDSU’s Summit League All-League first teamers, Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman have been superb in their two tournament games. The duo has combined for 81 points in two games.

On the flip side, NDSU’s two All-League first teamers have combined for 75 points in their two tournament wins.

The battle in the paint will be critical. NDSU cruised past Oral Roberts in the semifinals, thanks to 58 points in the paint. SDSU has won that paint battle in both games against NDSU this season. That’ll be a key to victory come Tuesday evening.

Another key to watch Tuesday will be on the boards. NDSU is the third best team in the conference for rebounds per game. SDSU sits in fifth. Both teams dominated the glass in the semifinals and it helped lead to big victories. The battle of the boards will be a factor in who wins Tuesday.

Tuesday’s championship will be the final game of the 2022 Summit League Tournament. The contest will tip-off at 8 p.m. It will air on ESPN2.

KELOLAND Media Group will have plenty of coverage during and after the game. You can follow the action on the Summit League Page.