SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans of Summit League Basketball will have to wait a bit longer than usual to buy all-session tickets for the 2023 men’s and women’s Championships.

League officials announced they were changing the purchase date to this fall, with the exact sale date to be determined.

It gives leadership more time to prepare for an extra night of games, now that 10 teams will participate, officials said.

