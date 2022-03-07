SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final eight teams in the Summit League Tournament are seeking a spot in Tuesday’s championship games as four semifinal matchups will take the court at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Three matchups will feature South Dakota schools and KELOLAND News will have live blog coverage throughout those matchups.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Time Game 12:30 p.m. #1 SDSU vs. #4 Oral Roberts 3 p.m. #2 USD vs. #3 Kansas City 6 p.m. #1 SDSU vs. # 8:30 p.m. #2 NDSU vs. #

12:30 p.m.: No. 1 SDSU vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts

Monday’s first semifinal will feature top-seeded SDSU and No. 4 Oral Roberts. The Jackrabbits swept their two meetings this season by a combined 56 points.

SDSU has scored 155 points against the Golden Eagles, including 92 points in the paint. The Jacks scored 58 paint points in their 84-48 win over Oral Roberts on February 24.

The battle in the paint will be key for the Golden Eagles on Monday.

Oral Roberts will look to rely on the Summit League’s Freshman of the Year, Tirzah Moore. She is averaging 14.6 per game this season and has scored 33 points against SDSU this season.

Moore scored just nine points in Oral Roberts’ 61-54 win over North Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament. Keni Jo Lippe scored a game high 22.

SDSU will lean on their big three, that scored 59 points in their 86-59 quarterfinal win over Denver. Myah Selland led the way with 26 points. Paiton Burckhard added 18, while Tori Nelson collected 15.

A win for SDSU will put them in the Summit League Tournament championship for the fifth straight year.

3 p.m: No. 2 USD vs. No. 3 Kansas City

The two-time defending champion South Dakota women’s basketball team will take on third-seeded Kansas City in the second semifinal Monday.

The Coyotes (25-5) cruised past seventh-seeded Western Illinois 75-49 on Saturday with freshman Grace Larkins scoring a game and career high 23 points. Hannah Sjerven added 11 points, while Liv Korngable collected 10 points.

Kansas City (23-7) needed a second half comeback to battle past fourth-seeded North Dakota State 81-73 in the quarterfinals. The Roos went 12-6 in conference play this season, but dropped their final two games of the season against the Jackrabbits and Coyotes.

In two matchups this year, South Dakota beat KC 67-57 in December and 71-49 in Vermillion on Feb. 24.

KC will look for big performances from first team All-Summit League player and senior guard Naomie Alnatas, who poured in 32 points in the quarterfinals. Fellow first team All-Summit League player Brooklyn McDavid, a freshman guard, added 13 points in her first Summit League Tournament game.

A USD win would put the Coyotes back in the tournament championship for the fifth-straight title game.

6 p.m.: No. 1 SDSU vs. No. 5 USD

In the first men’s semifinal, it’ll be a battle of in-state rivals as top-seeded South Dakota State will play fifth-seeded South Dakota at 6 p.m.

SDSU (22-8) is riding a 19-game winning streak and has been undefeated against Summit League opponents all season, including two wins over USD — an 84-65 win on Jan. 8 and an 89-79 win on Feb. 5 in Vermillion.

The Jackrabbits got big performances from their two Summit League Players of the Year — Baylor Scheierman and Douglas Wilson. Scheierman averages 18 points per game along with 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Wilson averages 17.4 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The Coyotes used a balanced offensive attack to beat Kansas City 74-61 on Sunday. Five Coyotes scored in double figures, with Tasos Kamateros finishing with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

South Dakota State defeated No. 8 seed Omaha 87-79 on Saturday. The last time USD and SDSU faced off in the Summit League Tournament was the 2018 championship.

8:30 p.m.: No. 2 NDSU vs. No. 3 Oral Roberts

The other men’s semifinal will be a rematch of last year’s championship.

No. 2 seed North Dakota State defeated Denver 82-62 on Saturday, while third-seeded Oral Roberts got past Western Illinois 80-68.

The winner will play either South Dakota State or South Dakota in the championship game.