SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Tournament kicks off on Saturday, March 5 with the top seeds taking to the court in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Time Game 12:30 p.m. #1 SDSU vs. #8 Denver 3 p.m. #2 USD vs. #7 Western Illinois 6 p.m. #1 SDSU vs. #8 Omaha 8:30 p.m. #2 NDSU vs. #7 Denver

#1 SDSU vs. #8 DENVER

The SDSU women meet Denver in the tournament’s first game

The top-seeded SDSU Jackrabbits will meet #8 Denver in the first game of the tournament.

The SDSU Women went 17-1 in Summit League play and that included a regular-season sweep of their quarterfinal opponent Denver.

The Jacks rolled past the Pioneers, 87-43 in Denver in mid-January, and then followed that up with a 27 point win at home on February 10.

In the first meeting, SDSU limited Denver’s leading scorer Uju Ezeudu to just 13 points. and Meghan Boyd to just five, six below her scoring average.

In their second game, Ezeudu did go for 24 points but no other Pioneer had more than seven points.

SDSU’s Myah Selland

Myah Selland has been SDSU’s leading scorer in both games against Denver this season. She has scored 39 points against the Pioneers this season, including a season-high 25 points in Brookings.

The key to SDSU’s success against Denver this season has been their absolute dominance in the paint. The Jacks have scored 110 points in the paint, to Denver’s 36.

SDSU has outscored Denver by 74 points in the paint alone.

Look for SDSU to pound the ball inside and use their size in Selland, Paiton Burckhard, Tori Nelson and several others.

#2 USD vs. #7 WESTERN ILLINOIS

The USD women are set to play Western Illinois in the quarterfinals, a team they played just four days ago.

COVID-19 protocols postponed their matchup from two weeks ago to Monday, February 28. They’ll now play twice in a matter of just six days.

“It presents some great challenges, in terms of, you know what your opponent does, your opponent knows what you do, and then you have the adjustment period that is being made,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuwuit said. “It provides us an opportunity because we know our opponent, we understand what they do, but at the same time, we’ve got to be ready for all the little wrinkles.”

The Coyotes have swept the Leathernecks this season by a combined 44 points in big part because of Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable. The duo has combined for 72 points in the two previous matchups.

USD’s defense has been the key to their success all season, but it has also led to their two blowout wins over Western Illinois.

The Coyotes have held the Leathernecks to 34% and 36.7% from the field the two games this season. For comparison, the Summit League average is 41.5%.

USD will look to rely on that defense on Saturday, as they have the entire season.

MEN’S EVENING SESSION

#1 SDSU vs. #8 OMAHA

The SDSU men will meet Omaha, a team they swept in the regular season by a total of 30 points.

The Jacks were without Douglas Wilson in their first matchup, leading to Matt Dentlinger’s season-high 25 points.

In Brookings, SDSU led by as many as 29. They’d go on to win by 21.

Zeke Mayo and Baylor Scheierman were huge in both of their games. The two have combined for 67 points in the two games against the Mavs this season.

SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman

A focus for State will be in the paint. They rolled to a 21 point win over the Mavs in early February, thanks to 40 points in the paint.

SDSU will also want to keep an eye on freshman Frankie Fidler. The 6’7 forward has scored 23 points against the Jacks this season. Fidler is scoring more than 12 points per game this season for the Mavs.

#2 NDSU vs. #7 DENVER

NDSU will meet Denver for the third time this season. The Bison cruised to an 18 point win in Denver in January, but an early February meeting saw NDSU win by just eight, 73-65.

The Bison’s leading scorer, Rocky Kreuser, has scored an impressive 47 points against the Pioneers in their two meetings this season.

The Pioneers will need to find a way to hold him in check. However, the Bison have had no shortage of scoring depth against Denver this season.

In Denver, four other players scored in double figures including Maleeck-Harden Hayes (15), Sam Griesel (14), Boden Skunberg (11) and Tyree Eady (11).

Then in Fargo, the Bison had three more score in double figures including Eady (12), Jarius Cook (12) and Grant Neslon (12). That’s a total of nine players who scored in double figures against Denver in their two games.

Not much went right for Denver in Colorado against NDSU, but in Fargo, they saw much more success. Four Pioneers scored in double figures including Coban Porter (15), Michael Henn (13), KJ Hunt (13) and Jordan Johnson (10). That is the kind of scoring depth the Pioneers will need to display if they want to play spoiler on Saturday.

A key to the game will be second-chance points. In NDSU’s 18 point win in January, the Bison scored an impressive 25 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds. In Fargo, the Pioneers held the Bison to just 11 second-chance points.

The second-chance points will be a key focus. NDSU is third-best in the Summit League for rebounding. Denver is eighth. The Pioneers will need to find a way to overcome that difference.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage of the entire Summit League Tournament on air and online.

