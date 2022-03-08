SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the fourth time in five years, it’ll be SDSU vs. USD in the women’s Summit League Tournament championship.

Both teams advanced to the big game, following their semifinal wins. No. 1 SDSU defeated No. 4 Oral Roberts 72-53. No. 2 USD earned a 81-67 win over no. 3 Kansas City.

The Jackrabbits and Coyotes have combined to win 12 of the last 13 Summit League Tournament Championships. The lone outlier was a Western Illinois title in the 2016-17 season.

SDSU and USD split the regular season series as each team won their home game.

USD 65, SDSU 42 – January 8

USD earned a 65-42 win over SDSU back on Saturday, January 8. The Coyote defense held the Jackrabbits to just ten total points in the second and third quarters. USD outscored SDSU 32-10 in those quarters.

SDSU got into some foul trouble in the second quarter. USD took advantage as they came out of the locker room hot. A big third quarter run helped push the lead past 20 points.

USD was led by a balanced attack. Liv Korngable led the way with 15 points. Kyah Watson and Hannah Sjerven collected 14, while Chloe Lamb added 10 points.

SDSU had no players score in double figures. Summit League first teamer, Myah Selland, was held to just seven points in 18 minutes. Tori Nelson led the way with nine points.

The big key in that game was USD’s ability to control the paint. The Coyotes outscored SDSU 36-20 in the paint.

SDSU 75, USD 65 – February 5

The second meeting of the season was in Brookings on Saturday, February 5. SDSU picked up a 75-65 win over USD.

Unlike their meeting in Vermillion, SDSU thrived in the middle quarters, including a strong third quarter that would eventually lift the Jacks past the Yotes. SDSU outscored USD 23-11 in the third quarter.

SDSU also got plenty of help off the bench, compared to USD. The Jackrabbit bench outscored the Coyotes, 14-2.

State had four score in double figures in that game. Paige Meyer and Tori Nelson led the way with 16 points each. Tylee Irwin added 14 points, while freshman Haleigh Timmer collected 11.

USD’s big three were the only players to score in double figures. Sjerven had a game high 21 points. Lamb added 16, while Korngable scored 12.

Free throws played a big part in that game, though some of them came in the final few minutes. SDSU shot 23 free throws, which was nine more than USD’s 14. State connected on 17, while USD got just 10 from the charity stripe.

Tuesday’s Championship

A couple keys for Tuesday’s Championship game will be slowing down the big three and the battle inside.

SDSU’s big three of Myah Selland, Paiton Burckhard and Tori Nelson have been big in the first two games of the tournament, as they have scored a combined 102 points.

“We’re excited to be back in that atmosphere. I think tomorrow it’s going to be loud and we’re just excited to be back,” SDSU forward Tori Nelson said.

“Good win for us. To get to a championship game is obviously a good milestone. Obviously we want to play well (Tuesday) too, but to get to these games is a challenge,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Our team has handled a lot of challenges throughout the year, so I’m really happy that they get that opportunity (Tuesday).”

USD’s big three of Hannah Sjerven, Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb have scored 94 points in their two tournament games.

“I think it’s going to be something really special for our young ladies,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “When our young ladies are growing up and they’re dreaming about playing in college that’s the environment you want to play in.”

“This is always the goal,” Lamb said. “Being against a rival again, it’ll be fun. The fans enjoy it, we enjoy it. You like to see two really good teams go at in March.”

The other key will be the battle in the paint. USD won that battle by 16 points in Vermillion, they went on to win the game by 23.

SDSU won that battle in Brookings, 36-34 and they went on to win the game 75-65.

These two keys will play a huge roll in Tuesday’s outcome. If one team can control both of the two factors, they’ll have the upper hand.

Tuesday’s Summit League Tournament Championship tips off at 1:00 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPNU.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage of the game. You can follow the contest in our live blog on the Summit League Page.