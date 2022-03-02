SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is preparing for the Summit League Basketball Championships and its busiest time of the year.

March Madness is set to make its return to the PREMIER Center.

“The last time that we felt this way was literally right when the pandemic hit. March into early April is our crazy period of time where we do just a crazy amount of events, and two years ago it just suddenly stopped,” PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

The Summit League Basketball Championships tip-off Saturday, despite the sheet of ice currently occupying the floor. The frozen surface was removed prior to last weekend’s state wrestling tournament.

“It takes about three days to install a sheet of ice, so that was the only three days we had available because we’ll go straight into the Summit League until Tuesday. We have a day off to get ready for our Morgan Wallen concert on Thursday, and then we go straight into hockey Friday and Saturday,” PREMIER Center Assistant General Manager Jim Johnson said.

Once the ice is set, an 8-man crew will install a layer of insulation and the basketball court, a puzzle that will take approximately eight hours to assemble.

“All the electronics that goes with it, all the scoring, all the advertising, the scorer’s tables, the media area. That’s another full day’s work to get everything where it’s working just right,” Krewson said.

It’s been 24 months since the PREMIER Center last hosted its biggest sporting event of the year, but Krewson says staff isn’t entirely out of practice.

“We’ve done some big concerts. We’ve done Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and stuff like that, so we’ve had a lot of bodies in the building. This is a little bit different, but it’s not totally brand new for us,” Krewson said.

The true test starts Saturday.

The Summit League Basketball Championships run Saturday through Tuesday.

In addition to Stampede games next Friday and Saturday, the Storm kicks off the Indoor Football League season on Sunday, March 13th.