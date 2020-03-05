Pre-Summit League Championships news conference on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The start of the Summit League Championships is less than two days away.

The action tips off at noon on Saturday when the USD women’s basketball team takes on Omaha in the first game of the event.

Review the bracket matchups online now.

On Thursday, Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple and Sioux Falls Sports Authority Executive Director Thomas Lee will take part in a news conference to talk about what fans can expect.

The 2020 Summit League postseason men’s and women’s basketball individual and team awards will also be unveiled.

Watch the event LIVE at 2 p.m. on KELOLANDcom on our special Summit League page.