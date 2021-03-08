Oral Roberts beats the buzzer to send Golden Eagles past SDSU men in semifinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kevin Obanor’s tip in layup at the buzzer lifted Oral Roberts to a 90-88 win over SDSU in a thrilling Summit League semifinal.

“We were fortunate to get a shot off in time, Kevin made a play,” Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills. “Max was drawn up to make a play and Kevin was supposed to be down in the paint. Kevin stayed in the left side in order to get up and make a play.”

“We figured the ball would be in Max’s hand and he would get the ball up,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “Obviously we beat them on the glass 40-21, but that last won stung.”

The Jackrabbits were attempting to get back into the Summit League title game following a back-to-back years of quarterfinal exits.

In the first half, the Jacks and Golden Eagles kept it close until late in the half when Oral Roberts closed on a 14-3 run to take a 9 point lead to the locker room.

SDSU was able to dominate the boards in the first half as they out rebounded Oral Roberts 26-10. The Jacks also outscored their oppoenent 12-0 in second chance points.

The biggest first half issue was from beyond the arch as SDSU was 0-6 while Oral Roberts was 7-15.

HALF: Oral Roberts 43, SDSU 34.

Oral Roberts causing SDSU some problems on defense. Jacks with 11 turnovers. Kareem Thompson and DeShang Weaver each with 14 points. #KELOsports — KELO Eric Mayer (@Mayer2241) March 9, 2021

In the second half, the Jacks began to narrow the gap as they continued their dominance in the paint and on the glass.

SDSU also hit their first triple of the game as Alex Arians connected from deep. Sophomore Baylor Scheierman would hit SDSU’s next four three-pointers, cutting the deficit down to a pair at its’ closest.

That’s when the Golden Eagles went back to their strength… hitting beyond the arch.

Oral Roberts hit seven more triples to continue to apply pressure to SDSU, but the Jacks kept coming.

With 1:54 to play, Oral Roberts’ Francis Lacis grabbed his fifth personal foul and left the game with 11 points. Douglas Wilson knocked down both free throws, cutting the score to 81-78.

The Jacks trailed by three with 9.3 seconds left when Scheierman was fouled on a three point attempt. He connected on all three shots to tie the game as he finished the game with a game high 28 points, while collecting nine rebounds and seven assists.

It counts. A buzzer beater for Oral Roberts to knock off top seed SDSU 90-88. What a game. What a finish. #KELOsports — KELO Eric Mayer (@Mayer2241) March 9, 2021

On the ensuing play, Oral Roberts attacked the rim as Max Abmas didn’t connect, but Kevin Obanor was there for the putback at the buzzer as the Golden Eagles picked up the buzzer beater win.