SIOUX FALLS,S.D. (KELO)- With day one of the Summit League tournament completed, the next group of eight teams will take to the court in day two action. Here is a preview of Sunday's action in the Summit League tournament.

The day will start on the women's side with a rematch of last year's quarter finals as fourth seed Oral Roberts will cross paths with fifth seed Western Illinois. The two teams split the season series as each team earned a double digit win at home.