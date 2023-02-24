SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are now just a week away from the Summit League Championship Tournaments and the final preparations are underway.

Organizers are finalizing details for officials and getting gifts ready for sponsors and administrators. But perhaps the biggest preparation comes on Saturday when the brackets are finally released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Right now, the one and the two on the men’s side are set. Oral Roberts is the one and South Dakota State’s the two,” Ryan Powell, Assistant Commissioner for Communications with the Summit League said. “On the women’s side, South Dakota State is the one and then coming behind that, tomorrow’s the big day and we figure the rest of that out. We get the brackets set, we can set the practice times, we can start really moving forward with planning when the games are going to be and such.”

New this year is that all of the league’s 10 teams will be playing in the tournament now that St. Thomas is eligible to play after joining the league last year.

“So, Friday looks — well we haven’t had games on Friday before, it’s always started on Saturday so we’ll have bonus basketball Friday,” Powell said.

All together it adds up to five whole days of basketball and fun.

“You know, the camaraderie that you get with the community and just the fun that comes with. You get the bands coming, you get the cheer and the dance. You get all those things outside of the basketball teams that are here too that just make it a great atmosphere that it is,” Powell said.

KELOLAND News will be your place for all of the summit league coverage. We’ll have live reports from the Premier Center as well as bring you the latest highlights and reaction both on air and online. You can also follow along with our blog post here online.