Omaha women stun top-seeded SDSU in the quarterfinal round of Summit League tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong defensive performance propelled #8 Omaha to a 52-40 win over top-seeded SDSU.

The Jacks have earned a quarterfinal win and advanced to the semifinal round of Summit League Tournament in each of the last six seasons. During that run, SDSU has outscored their opponents by an average of 23 points.

However, the 2021 season has been extraordinary from no fans, to the Jacks having to play a tight first round game.

The first quarter saw a low scoring battle where both teams turned the ball over five times, but a review gave SDSU an 11-10 lead.

We're in a scoring review! I thought the official signaled two on an Omaha triple earlier and after review, it is a two. @GoJacksWBB lead 11-10 after one. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 6, 2021

The second quarter remained a close contest until the Mavericks closed the half on a 5-0 run, taking a 29-24 lead to the locker room.

SDSU had nine turnovers, but the biggest key was Omaha’s dominance in the paint. The Mavericks outscored the Jacks 18-4 in the paint in the first half.

HALFTIME: Omaha 29 @GoJacksWBB 24. @KELOSports



Jacks shooting just 28% with nine turnovers. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 6, 2021

The beginning of the third quarter went Omaha’s way as they pushed their lead up to twelve, 40-28.

However, a turning point occurred late in the quarter when SDSU true freshman Madysen Vlastuin chased down an offensive rebound and then buried a corner three just before the shot clock buzzer.

That sparked the Jacks a little bit as they outscored Omaha 5-0 to end the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Mavericks put an end to the Jacks momentum as they built their lead back to ten, 43-33.

And from there, the Jacks offense struggled as Omaha finished strong and earned the upset win over SDSU.

For the first time in SDSU’s time in the Summit League, the Jackrabbits will not advance to the semifinal round.