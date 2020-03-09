Nelson and Irwin lead SDSU to Summit League semifinal win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The SDSU Jackrabbits have won nine of the last eleven women’s Summit League Tournaments.

The Jacks looked to win their third straight title at the 2020 Summit League Tournament, but they needed to get past NDSU in the semifinals.

The two teams started off strong as they found themselves even at 13, late in the first quarter.

The Jacks followed that with a 9-0 run to take a 22-13 lead as SDSU held NDSU scoreless for nearly three minutes.

End of 1: @GoJacksWBB leads @NDSUwbb 22-15. Burckhard leads all scorers with 8 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

The Jacks ran into a little bit of foul trouble in the second quarter as their two leading scorers, Paiton Burckhard and Tori Nelson, each picked up their second foul.

The Jacks and Bison trading buckets, but @GoJacksWBB lead 34-23 with 4:12 to play in the first half. #kelosports #March2TheSummit — Travis Fossing (@KELOTravis) March 9, 2020

The Bison closed the half on a 4-0 run to trim the Jacks halftime lead to 38-30.

The Jacks came out hot as SDSU started a 15-4 run, but that’s not all they did. The Jacks also held the Bison scoreless for nearly two and a half minutes.

.@GoJacksWBB has seen its 8-point halftime lead grow to 17, 53-36 with 4:31 left in the third quarter. #kelosports #March2TheSummit pic.twitter.com/VADNM2hWXX — Travis Fossing (@KELOTravis) March 9, 2020

The Jacks would then find themselves in a six and half minute scoring drought. Thanks to the SDSU defense however, the Bison weren’t able to close the gap.

After 3: @GoJacksWBB leads @NDSUwbb 58-41. @KELOSports Irwin hit a three late in the quarter to end a nearly seven minute scoring drought. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

Just like the third quarter, the Jacks came out knocking down shots in the fourth quarter as they used a 12-1 run, courtesy of Tylee Irwin who scored eight points during that run.

Jacks put together a 12-1 run and add on to the lead even more. Looking like a State vs USD rematch. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

The Jacks defense would continue their dominance as SDSU earned the semifinal win, 76-56.

The Jackrabbits were led by Freshman Tori Nelson who scored game high 21 points. Tylee Irwin added 18 and Paiton Burckhard tallied 14.

The Bison were led by Michelle Gaislerova who scored a team high 14.

The Jackrabbits will now face USD in the Summit League Championship tomorrow at 1:00.

It will be the third straight season the two teams clashed for the title.

To see brackets, stories and the live blog from this year’s Summit League Tournament, visit the Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.