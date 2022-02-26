SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Tournament returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, March 5. The league announced the release of the men’s bracket today.

South Dakota State is the top seed again. They’ll face Omaha in the first men’s game on Saturday, March 5. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

NDSU earned the second seed in the tournament. They’ll meet Denver on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

The defending Summit League Tournament Champions, Oral Roberts, will cross paths with sixth-seeded Western Illinois.

USD will play in the third men’s game of the tournament. They’ll play on Sunday, March 6 against fourth-seeded Kansas City. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

KELOLAND News will have coverage both online and on-air through the week leading up to the tournament and during the Summit League tournament itself.