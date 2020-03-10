USD women outlast SDSU in Summit League Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — USD and SDSU have met in four of the last five Summit League Women’s Championships.

The Coyotes came in as the favorites to stay unbeaten and win the title, but no one can count out the Jacks in the championship. SDSU is a perfect 9-0 in Summit League title games.

The Coyotes and Jackrabbits each had a rough start to the game as the net was hard to find.

After starting 0-5 from beyond the arch, the Coyotes grabbed their biggest lead (6) with back to back triples from Taylor Frederick and Monica Arens.

The Jacks would use an 8-0 scoring run to close the gap and trail USD 16-15 after the first quarter.

The Jacks started the second quarter on an 11-7 run to grab its largest lead (3) of the game. The run was led by three triples from Rylie Casio Jensen (2) hit two and Paiton Burckhard (1).

4:10 2nd Quarter: @GoJacksWBB opens the second half on a 13-9 run and lead @SDCoyotesWBB 28-25. SDSU is red hot as they are shooting 71% from the field and 100% from beyond the arch in the quarter. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 10, 2020

The Jacks grabbed a three point second lead at the media timeout thanks to a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arch and an impressive 71% from the field.

The Jacks would finish the first half strong and take a 32-27 halftime lead, which was the biggest first half lead for the Jacks.

The Coyotes came out hungry in the second half as they were searching for their first title since 2014.

The Coyotes opened the third quarter with a 16-7 run and build a 5 point lead.

That didn’t sit well with the Jacks as they closed the quarter on a 7-0 run and held USD scoreless in the final three minutes.

SDSU has led the game for 13 minutes and 47 seconds. USD has led for 13:03. Great, close battle going to come down to the end. #kelosports #March2TheSummit — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) March 10, 2020

The Coyotes started the fourth quarter with an offensive rebound by Hannah Sjerven, who was then fouled. Sjerven connected on both and tied the game at 47 with nine minutes to go.

Now there was a big question to be answered. Who would win the final nine minutes?

The final five minutes of the game saw a drought for each team. The Coyotes built a four point lead at the free throw line, but didn’t hit a field goal for more than four minutes.

The Jacks went on a scoring drought that lasted nearly four minutes. When Tylee Irwin grabbed and steal and later scored it, she brought the Jacks to with in four with one minute to go.

After running the entire shot clock down, Sjerven was forced into an off balance jumper, it didn’t fall, but the Yotes gabbed the offensive rebound.

Following that, the Yotes would go 2-4 at the charity stripe and trail by 6, with just 20 seconds to go.

The Coyotes would do just enough at the line. It was shaky, but they converted just enough to close out a 63-58 win. In front of nearly 8,000 fans, the USD Coyotes claimed the Summit League Women’s Championship.

USD presented with the trophy

The Coyotes were led by Hannah Sjerven who scored 15 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. Chloe Lamb and Madison McKeever each added 11 in a winning effort.

SDSU was led by Tagyn Larson who scored 16 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Senior Rylie Cascio Jensen scored 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting. Cascio Jensen also grabbed 8 rebounds and tallied 5 assists.

The Coyotes claimed their first title since 2014 and will advance to the NCAA tournament with an impressive undefeated 19-0 conference record.

