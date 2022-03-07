SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quest for three straight Summit League Tournament championships continues for the USD women as they picked up a 81-67 win over Kansas City in the semifinals.

The Coyotes will now meet in-state rival, SDSU in Tuesday’s Summit League Championship. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. inside of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Summit League Player of the Year, Chloe Lamb, was spectacular Monday. She connected on her first eight shots of the game. Her first miss didn’t come until midway through the third quarter. She finished 12-16 for 33 career high points.

Click the video player above to see the press conference following USD’s semifinal

USD’s trip back to the championship wasn’t an easy one. Fourth-seeded Kansas City gave the Coyotes a run in Monday’s semifinal contest.

USD built up a 23-14 lead in the first quarter, but Kansas City scored four straight, including a buzzer beating layup by Brooklyn McDavid.

The Roos had pulled to within five after one.

End of 1: @SDCoyotesWBB 23, KC 18 @KELOSports



USD was up 9, but a late four points has Kansas City back within 5. pic.twitter.com/TAl14ZRdks — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 7, 2022

A 7-0 run USD in the second quarter would push the lead up to 12, the largest of the game at the time.

However, the Roos came battling back and closed the first half gap down to just six at halftime.

Halftime: @SDCoyotesWBB 41, KC 35 @KELOSports



Roos giving the Coyotes a great battle.



Lamb with a game high 18. pic.twitter.com/QYO0D63Aka — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 7, 2022

The third quarter saw the Coyotes grab one of their largest leads of the game, despite having to battle through some foul trouble.

Both Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb picked up their third fouls, putting them on the bench for the final four and a half minutes of the quarter.

Despite being down two starters, the Coyotes pushed their lead to 13.

They would lead 59-50 after three quarters.

End of 3: @SDCoyotesWBB 59, KC 50 @KELOSports



USD will bring back Sjerven and Lamb who each sat for half of the third with three fouls pic.twitter.com/sKG0GFiGll — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 7, 2022

USD slowly continued to build their lead. They led by as many as 18 midway through the fourth quarter.

They’d go on to pick up the 81-67 win over Kansas City. USD is back in the Summit League Tournament championship for the fifth straight season.

The Coyotes were led by Lamb’s career high 33 points. Hannah Sjerven was also impressive. She added 24 points and nine rebounds in a near double-double performance. Liv Korngable was the other lone Coyote to score in double figures. She added ten.