Korngable, USD women powers past NDSU; advances to fourth straight championship game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The defending women’s Summit League tournament champions are back in the title game as USD exploded past NDSU, 81-55.

The Coyotes will make their fourth straight title game appearance and their eighth of nine years since joining the conference.

USD standout senior, Chloe Lamb, posted eight of USD’s first ten points, as the Onida, South Dakota native finished with 18.

NDSU would score five straight to even the contest at ten, but that’s when the USD defense locked in.

It's a 9-0 run for USD. They lead 19-10 late first quarter.

The Coyote defense would hold NDSU scoreless over the next six minutes, while starting a 13-0 run.

As the second quarter played out, the Coyotes built their largest lead at 40-20, late in the second quarter.

20 point Coyote lead heading to the 4th. Lamb and Liv Korngable each with 18. USD 10 minutes away from a 4th straight tournament appearance

USD continued to grow their lead in the fourth quarter as four Coyotes scored in double digits. Maddie Krull added 13, while Hannah Sjerven finished with 10.

Allison Peplowski provided a spark off the bench for USD as she finished with six points and three rebounds. The redshirt sophomore was on the floor for a season high 20 minutes.

“It was fun to have Pep in today. She always brings good physicality, good boards, in practice she is all over the boards, so we expected nothing less from her,” Liv Korngable said. “She gave us a really good spark today.”

“We see multiple kids step up and have games that they are a part of and today was Pep’s turn,” Chloe Lamb said. “We needed her coming off the bench. She got some boards and she helped us out a lot.”

The Coyotes will now face #8 Omaha for the 2021 Summit League Women’s Tournament Championship.

The third quarter saw the Bison cut the lead down to 13, thanks to a strong performance by Reneya Hopkins who led NDSU with 13 points.

However, 13 is as close as it would get as USD senior Liv Korngable added nine points in the third quarter and 20 for the game as the Yotes led 60-40 after three.