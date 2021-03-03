KELOLAND Sports Summit League Tournament Special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments begin this Saturday. South Dakota State enters as the top seed in both the Men’s and Women’s brackets, while USD earned the two-seed in each tournament.

Putting together this year’s tournament has required a changing of venues, plus limited fan attendance.

We’ll have Live Blog coverage of all USD and SDSU games as well as livestreams of post-game news conferences for the two South Dakota schools on our Summit League page.

The Summit League Tournament concludes on Tuesday, March 9 with the Women’s Championship set for 1:00 p.m, while the Men’s championship will be held at 8:00 p.m.