SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top-seeded SDSU women are back in the Summit League Tournament championship, following a 72-53 win over no. 4 Oral Roberts on Monday.

“Good win for us. To get to a championship game is obviously a good milestone. Obviously we want to play well tomorrow too, but to get to these games is a challenge,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Our team has handled a lot of challenges throughout the year, so I’m really happy that they get that opportunity tomorrow.”

This is the 11th time the Jackrabbits have reached the Summit League Tournament championship. SDSU will look for its 10th all-time tournament title against either No. 2 South Dakota or No. 3 Kansas City in the championship at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Jackrabbits got out to an early 6-4 lead, but the Golden Eagles answered with a 7-0 run to build a 9-6 lead.

SDSU would even the game a minute later with a triple off the bench from freshman, Haleigh Timmer.

The Jackrabbits would outscore Oral Roberts 9-5 in the final minutes of the first quarter.

SDSU built an eight point lead at 24-16, but the Golden Eagles answered with four straight.

That when SDSU started an 18-0 run that stretched from the middle of the second quarter to the seven minute mark of the third.

“The second half I thought was really clean for us offensively. I think we only had one turnover,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

That run built a 22 point lead for the Jacks.

SDSU closed the half on an 8-0 run, then open the 3rd quarter with a 10-0 run before an ORU 3. Now a 42-23 Jackrabbit lead. @KELOSports — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) March 7, 2022

The Jackrabbits would finish strong there as they would pick up the 72-53 win over Oral Roberts.

SDSU is back in the championship game for the first time since 2020.

“It’s a great accomplishment and it’ll be fun to get around that SDSU crowd again,” SDSU forward Paiton Burckhard said. “But we still have things to accomplish. We’re really just starting focused and locked in so we’re ready to go tomorrow.”

“We’re excited to be back in that atmosphere. I think tomorrow it’s going to be loud and we’re just excited to be back,” SDSU forward Tori Nelson said.

The Jacks were led by Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland who each collected 16 points. Timmer added 12 points off the bench, while Tori Nelson collected 11.

State received some big minutes from both Timmer and Kallie Theisen.

“Haleigh and Kallie, all year long have been fantastic for us. When I think about Haleigh and Kallie, we can really add to our team with them. They’ve both started at times this season and that shows how much confidence we have in them,” Johnston said.