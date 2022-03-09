SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament following a 75-69 win over NDSU on Tuesday.

The SDSU men have won their fifth Summit League Tournament championship in 2018. However, a three year title drought would follow until this year when they reached the summit again.

“It feels amazing. This is what makes everything worth it, you know, all the work put in from May to now, to get here is just unbelievable,” All Tournament Selection Baylor Scheierman said. “It’s just a dream come true. I grew up dreaming of getting to the NCAA Tournament and to finally get here, it’s special.”

“Since I started basketball, I never could’ve imagined that I would be a part of a team like this and even able to say that I have the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament,” Summit League Tournament MVP Douglas Wilson said.

The Jacks have now won six Summit League Tournaments, but this year’s may be their most impressive, as they went a perfect 21-0 in conference play.

“It’s just focusing on ourselves. A lot of teams look too much into the future at the beginning of the season and say that’s where we want to be,” SDSU guard Alex Arians said. “We kind of stay in the present, take it one game at a time and I think that’s why we’re here.”

SDSU is one of top shooting teams in the country, but their focus this season has been on the defensive side of the ball. That showed in the tournament as they held USD and NDSU to less than 70 points.

“I felt like we always had a lot of different ways we could attack teams, but I just felt like we had to guard the dribble and the perimeter guards that can get down hill better. So we worked on it,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

“A big thing for us is, get stops on defense and the offense just comes easier to us. When we focus on defense, that’s when we get going on offense. That’s what we were trying to do the whole season,” SDSU guard Charlie Easley said.

Now, for the first time in the past four seasons, the Jacks will go dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

“They care about each other, they’re selfless and they celebrate each others successes more than any team I’ve ever coached and that’s what makes them special,’ Henderson said. “Obviously, they’re talented, but I’m so dang proud of them and we’re happy to be dancing!”

SDSU will learn their fate this Sunday in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. That begins at 5 p.m. and we’ll have coverage from Brookings.