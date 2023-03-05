SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU fans from all across South Dakota gathered at the PREMIER Center to see the Jackrabbits hit the court.

Before the game, attendees young and old partied it up at the Convention Center.

“It’s like a holiday! So when I see my friends around this room, I always say Happy Summit League tournaments, because it’s such a great time to get together with all of our friends,” said Julie Mooney, Yankton.

Julie Mooney is an alumnus from 1994. She says she attends Summit League every year.

“There’s something really special when you get here and you see everyone dressed in blue and yellow,” Mooney said.

And she isn’t the only one.

“Been here since the beginning. It’s fun to be here and enjoy all of the camaraderie of all the alumni, and it’s just great basketball time,” Craig Leite, Volga.

Craig Leite is an alumn of SDSU. Now he and his wife Marsha have some tag alongs to the games.

“Grayson our grandson. He is two years old. And this is his second tournament he’s been to he was here as a one-year-old,” Leite said.

As game time neared, it was time for fans to take their seats, and cheer on the Jackrabbits women’s basketball team.

“I’m just like seeing the atmosphere of like all the fans and stuff and I don’t know just cheering loud for the jackrabbits,” said Logan Walkes, Brandon.

The women’s team won their 19th consecutive game on Saturday