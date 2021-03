SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Semifinal Monday of the Summit League tournament has come to a close with wins from the Omaha women, USD women, Oral Roberts men and NDSU men.

The USD women will meet Omaha on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the women’s Summit League tournament championship.

The men’s tournament championship will feature #3 NDSU against #4 Oral Robets.