SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The men’s championship game marks the end of Josh Fenton’s first Summit League Tournament experience. The Commissioner Elect shares his thoughts on this year’s tourney and the future of the Summit League.

The Summit League Basketball Championships have more than lived up to the hype for Commissioner Elect Josh Fenton.

“I had high expectations coming in because people told me what a special event this was, but this truly is a hidden gem,” Summit League Commissioner Elect Josh Fenton said.

He credits the combined women’s and men’s tournament format.

“I put it up there with some of the best experiences that you’ll see across the country in a conference tournament atmosphere,” Fenton said.

There’s still one game to play at this year’s Championships, with either SDSU or NDSU advancing to the NCAA men’s tournament.

“March Madness is a special time of the year, the NCAA Tournament’s a special time, and so I can’t wait to see the confetti pour and the trophy be handed out,” Fenton said.

The Championships will be bigger than ever in 2023, expanding to ten teams while adding a fifth day to the tournament.

“It will be great to have all ten teams here and competing and really experiencing this event,” Fenton said.

“St. Thomas, both the men’s and women’s staff, came just to check things out this year so they’re excited to be a part of it and we’re excited to have them,” Summit League Assistant Commissioner Ryan Powell said.

In the more immediate future, Fenton is eager to take the reins as Summit League Commissioner on April 11th.

“No doubt, excited to work with a great staff and hit the ground running and the future is really, really bright for the Summit League and we’re going to do a lot of great things here in the future,” Fenton said.

St. Thomas will play in next year’s Summit League Basketball Championships, but isn’t eligible for the NCAA Tournament until 2026.