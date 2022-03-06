SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans are there once again for the Summit League Basketball Championships after the event was held at the Sanford Pentagon last year with few fans because of COVID-19.

“Listen and look around you. You just kind of see the excitement. I played basketball in high school. I love basketball. Always have,” Gloria Doohen said.

Doohen says she has bought tournament passes for years. It’s an event she doesn’t want to miss.

“Thinking about it for a couple of weeks prior at least and just lining up people that could enjoy some of my tickets that I had or bring friends like Tanya with me,” Doohen said.

It’s Tanya Wenzel’s first time at the tournament.

“Gloria asked me last year, or two years ago, and I couldn’t make it. So this year, checking it out and hopefully being able to go tomorrow night, too,” Wenzel said.

Alex Defenbaugh and Taylor Titze are leaders of the “Coyote Crazies,” USD’s student section.

“It’s really eye-opening to like see it in full form and see all the fans here. It’s such a good experience for everybody and I think the teams really do appreciate it as well. It makes them perform better, and it’s my first time here so I get to see it with open eyes,” Titze said.

“During COVID, I kind of forgot what it was like to be back here, so it’s almost like my first time, too. This is almost like a whole new team. Like we have new starters for the most part, especially on the men’s side, so it’s just like such a cool experience,” Dufenbaugh said.

As for Doohen, she is a Jackrabbit fan and an overall supporter of South Dakota.

“If they’re not playing each other, I holler for the South Dakota team. Absolutely,” she said.

To follow the action at the Summit League Tournament, click here.