UND men uses strong finish to upset USD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The USD men had an early exit in the 2019 Summit League quarterfinals with a 26 point blow out loss to to Pudue-Fort Wayne

Fast forward to the 2020 Summit League tournament where the Coyotes looking to start a tournament run as they met with UND.

The game started with a pair of three pointers as the two teams exchanged threes and made it 3-3, but then came the UND surge.

11:41 1st Half: @UNDmbasketball leads @SDCoyotesMBB 23-10. USD has hit 1 of their last 11 shots. Marlon Stewart has 11 already… he's been the main difference, plus the Hawks are shooting 57%. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

The Fighting Hawks would go on an 18-4 run which was fueled by Marlon Stewart’s 11 point start.

After trailing 21-7, the Coyotes finally found their groove as they outscored the Hawks 14-5 and cut the lead to 26-21.

7:42 1st Half: @SDCoyotesMBB showing some life as they cut the once 14 point lead down to 5. @UNDmbasketball still leads 26-21. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

The two teams would try to avoid foul trouble as the Coyotes continued to climb back into the game.

The Coyotes would use an 11-0 run to take a one point lead. Tyler Hagedorn’s old fashioned three point play would even the game up at 38 at the halftime break.

HALFTIME: @SDCoyotesMBB has overcome the hot start by @UNDmbasketball as the game is even at 38 at halftime. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

The Coyotes came out hot in the second half as they hit six of their first seven shots and built a 54-43 lead.

The second half run was fueled USD Senior Tyler Peterson who scored eight of the teams first sixteen points.

14:45 to go: @SDCoyotesMBB leads @UNDmbasketball 54-43. The Coyotes have been red hot in the second half, shooting 85%. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

The Fighting Hawks would start to claw their way back into the game as they put together a short 6-0 run and got the USD lead down to four, but then came the scoring drought.

The USD defense stepped up as they held UND to just one free throw over the course of the next five minutes as USD built a 66-57 lead.

4:16 to go: @SDCoyotesMBB leads 68-62 over @UNDmbasketball but the Hawks are hanging around. Yotes in some foul trouble as Hagedorn and Simpson have 4. Peterson, Umude and Chisom has 3. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

The Fighting Hawks put together another run out of the final media timeout as UND scored ten straight points, holding the Yotes scoreless for nearly four minutes.

However, a Stanley Umude steal led to a Tyler Peterson offensive rebound in which he was fouled. The USD Senior buried both and gave the Yotes a 71-70 lead.

Marlon Stewart from the left elbow and @UNDmbasketball leads 72-71 with 10 seconds to go. @KELOSports USD has not scored a field goal in the last five minutes, no better time for one now. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 9, 2020

However, the Coyotes would fail to score again as UND finished on a 4-0 run and earned the 74-71 win.

The story of the game will remain that the Coyotes failed to convert a field goal in the final five and a half minutes and they lost a ten point lead.

UND was led by Marlon Stewart who scored a game high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Coyotes season comes to a end at 20-12. USD was led by Tyler Hagedorn who scored a team high 17 points.

UND will advance to the semifinals where they will face Purdue-Fort Wayne for a spot in the Summit League Championship.

For more information on the Summit League Tournament or to follow our live blog, head to the Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.