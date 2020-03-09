UND men uses strong finish to upset USD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The USD men had an early exit in the 2019 Summit League quarterfinals with a 26 point blow out loss to to Pudue-Fort Wayne
Fast forward to the 2020 Summit League tournament where the Coyotes looking to start a tournament run as they met with UND.
The game started with a pair of three pointers as the two teams exchanged threes and made it 3-3, but then came the UND surge.
The Fighting Hawks would go on an 18-4 run which was fueled by Marlon Stewart’s 11 point start.
After trailing 21-7, the Coyotes finally found their groove as they outscored the Hawks 14-5 and cut the lead to 26-21.
The two teams would try to avoid foul trouble as the Coyotes continued to climb back into the game.
The Coyotes would use an 11-0 run to take a one point lead. Tyler Hagedorn’s old fashioned three point play would even the game up at 38 at the halftime break.
The Coyotes came out hot in the second half as they hit six of their first seven shots and built a 54-43 lead.
The second half run was fueled USD Senior Tyler Peterson who scored eight of the teams first sixteen points.
The Fighting Hawks would start to claw their way back into the game as they put together a short 6-0 run and got the USD lead down to four, but then came the scoring drought.
The USD defense stepped up as they held UND to just one free throw over the course of the next five minutes as USD built a 66-57 lead.
The Fighting Hawks put together another run out of the final media timeout as UND scored ten straight points, holding the Yotes scoreless for nearly four minutes.
However, a Stanley Umude steal led to a Tyler Peterson offensive rebound in which he was fouled. The USD Senior buried both and gave the Yotes a 71-70 lead.
However, the Coyotes would fail to score again as UND finished on a 4-0 run and earned the 74-71 win.
The story of the game will remain that the Coyotes failed to convert a field goal in the final five and a half minutes and they lost a ten point lead.
UND was led by Marlon Stewart who scored a game high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Coyotes season comes to a end at 20-12. USD was led by Tyler Hagedorn who scored a team high 17 points.
UND will advance to the semifinals where they will face Purdue-Fort Wayne for a spot in the Summit League Championship.
For more information on the Summit League Tournament or to follow our live blog, head to the Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.