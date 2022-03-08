SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Tournament trophy will remain with the Coyotes.

The South Dakota women’s basketball team won its third title in a row and fourth all-time by outlasting rivals South Dakota State 56-45 in front of 8,117 fans at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. It was the seventh time the Summit League Tournament women’s title has featured both Division I schools from South Dakota.

“Girls dream of playing in environment like this,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said after the game. “It’s really, really special.”

Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven led the way for South Dakota throughout the game. Sjerven, the 6-foot-2 center, scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double. Lamb, an Onida native, also finished with 17 points. Liv Korngable added 11 points and three assists.

“Chloe makes plays,” Plitzuweit said. “She’s such a tough competitor.”

Plitzuweit said Sjerven had a huge impact on the game.

“Her size, her length and her understanding when to come over and help makes life difficult,” Plitzuweit said.

SDSU was led by Paiton Burckhard. The Aberdeen native finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Tylee Irwin added 13 points for the Jackrabbits, who were held to 24% from the field in the game.

“We didn’t get into a rhythm offensively and that really hurt us,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

Defenses shined throughout the first quarter as the Coyotes forced five Jackrabbit turnovers and SDSU held USD to 3-of-15 shooting.

Sjerven led the USD attack in the first half and she gave the Coyotes their first lead at 12-10 with her 10th point early in the second quarter. Burckhard’s second 3-pointer gave SDSU the lead right back at 13-12.

“Points in the paint were hard to come by,” Johnston said. “We didn’t find the balance with some of those 3’s.”

The end of the second quarter ended with both teams exchanging the lead. Burckhard’s fourth 3-pointer put the Jackrabbits up 22-20, but Lamb drilled USD’s first 3-pointer to give the Coyotes the one-point edge after 20 minutes of action.

In the third quarter, the Coyote offense got going as USD poured in 20 points. Lamb led the way with eight points. A Grace Larkings layup in the final seconds gave USD its largest lead of the contest at 7 points.

Runs by SDSU to get the game closer were answered by the Coyotes, who never let the margin get within four points, in the fourth quarter.

Both teams’ seasons are expected to continue. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday.