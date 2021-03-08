Cinderella run continues as No. 8 seed Omaha advances to Tuesday’s championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Omaha women’s basketball team continued to enjoy its stay in Sioux Falls.

On Monday, the Mavericks’ Cinderella story continued as Omaha became the first eight seed to reach the Summit League tournament championship game. Omaha followed up Saturday’s upset over perennial power South Dakota State by blowing past fifth-seeded Western Illinois 69-55.

A look at the Summit League women’s basketball past champions. Courtesy: Summit League.

Claire Killian had a game-high 22 points, while Josie Filer added eight points and nine rebounds.

Seeking its first Summit League championship for women’s basketball, Omaha will take on the University of South Dakota in the championship game at 1 p.m. Tuesday.