Championship atmosphere for USD, SDSU fans Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans packed the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Tuesday to watch USD and SDSU battle it out on the hardwood for the Summit League women’s basketball title. The stands were a mix of red, blue and yellow as the Coyotes and Jacks faced off, with fans taking in the championship atmosphere.

Whichever team you support, the energy in here grabs your attention.

“The Summit League is my second favorite time of year other than Dakota Days,” Kelsey Freidel Nelson said. “It’s so much fun, the crowds that USD and SDSU bring in, the atmosphere’s amazing, and the fact that we get this in Sioux Falls is spectacular.”

“I feel like it’s always a good atmosphere, ’cause there’s so many SDSU fans and USD fans, and so there’s like nothing like it,” Bailey Strasburg said. “It’s so much fun.”

“It’s just a lot of fun to see great women’s basketball,” Darcy Swier said. “All of my girls played basketball through high school.”

Swier is here with her twin grandkids.

“We’ve been watching it a little bit, it’s getting a little loud in there for them right now, so we took a break and came out for a minute,” Swier said. “I think it’s only going to get louder.”

Swier is a USD fan, but as you can see, the little ones are sporting a different color.

“Their aunt dressed them this morning,” Swier said.

Sure, fans could follow the action on their computer, phone, or TV. But you can’t quite replicate this live experience.

“You might as well come and support your team,” Strasburg said.