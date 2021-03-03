Blue Rock prepares for busy basketball weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Basketball Championships tip off Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon, but tickets are not being sold due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Blue Rock Bar & Grill is a jump shot away from the Sanford Pentagon, site of this year’s Summit League Basketball Championships.

“Can’t wait to get some people on campus here, limited crowd, but certainly the fun’s still going to be around,” Blue Rock Bar & Grill Director of Operations Jonathan Buckley said.

The Blue Rock is a regular stop for Pao Lo, who works nearby.

“Convenience and food. The food’s great,” Sioux Falls basketball fan Pao Lo said.

Lo recently moved to Sioux Falls from Pittsburgh. He doesn’t have a favorite Summit League team yet, but will keep close watch on the tournament.

“I plan to since I’m new to Sioux Falls, so just trying to get to know the city and the teams,” Lo said.

The Blue Rock is allowing less than half its normal capacity of 450 people due to COVID protocols, but still expects big numbers for the Summit League Championships.

“We’re utilizing the entire restaurant. You have a building this big, we have three different spaces we can put people, the restaurant Tailgate behind me, we have our Lodge and our Upper Deck, so we certainly do increase the volume of staff in anticipation for the people that are going to be here on campus,” Buckley said.

That space could expand if Mother Nature cooperates.

“I actually sent the team an email this morning to start getting the patios ready,” Buckley said.

Indoors or out, Buckley’s goal is simple.

“Creating that social distance atmosphere, still being safe, and we want people to have fun when they come out but we want to be socially responsible too,” Buckley said.

Click HERE to access our Summit League Championships page, including stories, brackets, live blogs, and livestreams of post-game news conferences for SDSU and USD.