SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The third time’s the charm for the South Dakota men’s basketball team.

Five Coyote players scored in double figures as a balanced attack led fifth-seeded USD to avenge two regular season losses to the fourth-seeded Kansas City Roos.

The win set up an all-South Dakota semifinal in the men’s bracket of the Summit League Tournament. South Dakota (19-11) will play top-seeded South Dakota State at 6 p.m. Monday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Tasos Kamateros led the USD offense with 15 points, while Hunter Goodrick and Mason Archambault each added 14 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who scored a highlight-reel layup to give USD a 7-point lead with 58 seconds left, finished with 13 points. Boogie Anderson chipped in 12 points.

USD head coach Todd Lee said it was important for the Coyotes to not turn the ball over and he was proud of the defensive effort.

“They got us twice, but we’ll be ready for (Monday) night,” Lee said.

Kamaterous finished with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds. The Coyotes won the battle of the boards 39-24 over the Roos.

“Obviously it’s a massive game against SDSU coming up. It’s a big test. We’re going to be prepping as much as we can, but I’m confident we’ll be prepared and ready,” Perrott-Hunt said.

KC was led by Marvin Nesbill Jr., who scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Summit League Newcomer of the Year Evan Gilyard II had 11 points and Arkel Lamar added 11 points.

The first half featured six lead changes and offensive runs by both teams. Kansas City used an 11-2 run to take a 33-32 lead, but the Coyotes responded with a 6-0 run of their own to end the half.

South Dakota never trailed in the second half and the Coyotes closed out the win on a 13-1 run.

Kansas City ends its season at 19-12.