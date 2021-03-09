Back-to-back: USD women repeat as Summit League Tournament champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The defending women’s Summit League champions are back on top again. USD rolled to their second straight conference title with a 66-43 win over eighth seeded Omaha.

USD has played in eight of the last nine championships, as Tuesday’s win earned the Yotes their third Summit League title.

The Coyotes started the game on a 10-0 run, holding the Mavericks to just three shot attempts.

Omaha finally got on the board late in the first quarter, but it took just under seven minutes. However, the second quarter saw a strong start by the Mavericks as they started a 13-4 run that cut the deficit down to one.

On the ensuing Coyote possession, Chloe Lamb, attacked the rim and finished with a tough layup, giving the Yotes a three point lead. The senior finished the contest with 17 points.

That play helped spark an 8-1 run in the final three minutes as USD took a 29-21 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, Omaha scored first as Elena Pilakouta laid in two of her team high nine points, cutting the USD lead to 6.

That’s when the Coyotes found their stride on offense. Lamb scored five straight points, followed by back-to-back triples by Maddie Krull and Hannah Sjerven, building a 17 point lead.

Whatever @CoachDawnP said during halftime must be working. USD out to a 40-23 lead. On an 11-0 run currently. Not sure the Mavs are built to come back from a deficit like this. We shall see. #March2TheSummit pic.twitter.com/n4L7KmhYfb — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) March 9, 2021

The third quarter was all USD as the Coyotes outscored Omaha 20-9, while forcing seven turnovers, that lead to 16 points.

Sjerven led the charge in the fourth quarter as she scored six points in five minutes. The USD senior led all scorers with 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.

USD’s starters are checking out. Hannah Sjerven finishes with 20. Lamb 17. Korngable with 8, Krull with 8, Ugofsky 4. 60-34 4:13 to play #March2TheSummit pic.twitter.com/RpNQv3cwRS — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) March 9, 2021

USD continued their strong defense down to the finish as they held Omaha to just 43 points on 33% shooting from the field. The Yotes also forced 17 turnovers and led the contest the entire way.

The Coyotes will now advance to the NCAA tournament.