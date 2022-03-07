BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of students attended today’s first semifinal game at the Summit League Basketball Championships.

This isn’t your typical Monday at Brandon Valley Intermediate School.

“Everyone is involved in this and excited,” Brandon Valley Science Teacher Tyson Metzger said.

Tyson Metzger’s fifth graders are among 700 area students going to the Summit League Tournament.

“We’ve done quite a few things leading up to this to show them that it’s more than just going to a basketball game,” Metzger said.

The kids started writing letters to teams across the conference prior to Christmas break.

“Each school we sent off and they donated a bunch of t-shirts and posters and a bunch of different things,” Metzger said.

A month ago, Metzger brought Summit League basketball into the classroom.

“Kids don’t know where Oral Roberts is so we’re telling location, we’re including geography, there was a big scavenger hunt. They had to find out who the coach is, we talked about the stats, the leading scorer,” Metzger said.

“Talk about how many players are on a team to make it more of a math lesson. It was really neat to make it not just a field trip to the game but also within the curriculum, learning about math and things like that,” Sioux Falls Orthodontist Chris Wermerson said.

The tickets were donated by Wermerson Orthodontics as a way to promote the game of basketball and a healthy lifestyle.

“I think it’s so easy to stay at home these days watching TV, playing video games, just trying to do what we can to be part of the community to give back and keep kids moving,” Wermerson said.

And the kids in Brandon have been on a roll.

“We created a big wall outside of our classrooms, we’ve had kids make brackets, we’ve filled out brackets for the men’s and women’s,” Metzger said.

Now, it’s game time.

Wermerson Orthodontics in Sioux Falls donated about 800 tickets for students and staff at schools in Brandon, Harrisburg, and Sioux Falls.