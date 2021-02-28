2021 Summit League women’s tournament announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League regular season has come to a close, which means the Summit League tournament is just six days away.

The Summit League announced the women’s bracket on Sunday afternoon and the top two spots are owned by South Dakota teams.

🏀 2021 #SummitWBB Championship Bracket 🏀



The field is set. These eight squads will be embarking on Sioux Falls later this week.



1⃣ South Dakota State

2⃣ South Dakota

3⃣ North Dakota State

4⃣ Kansas City

5⃣ Western Illinois

6⃣ Denver

7⃣ Oral Roberts

8⃣ Omaha#March2TheSummit pic.twitter.com/RuiwUlDdgx — Summit Hoops (@summithoops) February 28, 2021

SDSU sits at number one following an undefeated conference season. They will meet Omaha in the first game of the tournament on Saturday at noon.

The USD women will be the second seed and will cross paths with the seventh seed, Oral Roberts, on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

The final first round games of the women’s tournament will be on Sunday as Kansas City meets Western Illinois at noon with NDSU and Denver to follow at 2:45 p.m.

KELOLAND News will be at the Summit League and will be keeping you up to date with all of the tournament action.

You can stay up to date with the Summit League tournament by visiting the Summit League Page on our website.