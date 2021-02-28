2021 Summit League men’s tournament brackets announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 Summit League tournament is just six days away and here is a look at the men’s bracket:

🏀 2021 #SummitMBB Championship Bracket 🏀



These 8⃣ squads will battle it out for good-looking 🏆 in Sioux Falls.



1⃣ South Dakota State

2⃣ South Dakota

3⃣ North Dakota State

4⃣ Oral Roberts

5⃣ North Dakota

6⃣ Kansas City

7⃣ Western Illinois

8⃣ Omaha#March2TheSummit pic.twitter.com/5SXPHeQBvo — Summit Hoops (@summithoops) March 1, 2021

SDSU is the one seed again and they will meet Omaha on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. That will be followed by the second-seeded USD Coyotes taking on Western Illinois at 8:45 p.m.

On Sunday, Oral Roberts will meet North Dakota in the first game, while Kansas City and NDSU will cross paths on Sunday night.

KELOLAND News will be at the Summit League and will be keeping you up to date with all of the tournament action.

