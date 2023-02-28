SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Championships return to the area this weekend and KELOLAND Media Group will have plenty of coverage leading up to the tourney.

This year’s KELOLAND Summit League Tournament Preview Show is set to air on Thursday, March 2.

The show will preview the four matchups ahead for the SDSU and USD men and women. We’ll also break down the brackets and look at the new tournament format.

You can also hear from Summit League Commissioner, Josh Fenton, ahead of the conference’s biggest event of the season.

The Summit League Preview Show airs on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT on KELOLAND TV.